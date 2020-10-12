Moray Council sets out changes to Spaces For People measures after October holidays

Moray Council has announced plans to scale back its distancing measures in Elgin town centre.

Diversions, one-way systems, parking bans and extended pavements have all been used in towns across Moray to help people comply with physical distancing guidelines.

Now the council has revealed it plans to change these measures from October 25 to ensure the town is “accessible”.

The temporary pedestrianisation of east High Street and south Lossie Wynd, in place from 11am-4pm, is ending.

Temporary restrictions on west High Street and Batchen Street will also stop.

Shoppers will still be able to use the widened pavements on east High Street between Muckle Cross and Commerce Street will continue, however.

The all-vehicle restriction on Commerce Street between 11am and 4pm will end, and it will revert back to being pedestrianised except for permit holders and those accessing disabled parking bays.

This will require continued relocation of the taxi rank, and suspension of the disabled parking bays outside Farmfoods and additional disabled parking bays in car parks will remain.

Business owners who are temporarily using land outside their premises for tables and chairs while the current restrictions are in place will be spoken to directly.

In the coming months, additional cycle storage will be installed in the centre of Elgin, to encourage active travel.

Feature gates are also being installed at either end of the High Street, to allow easy pedestrianisation if needed in the future, particularly for events.

Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “Spaces for People has been in place primarily to protect public health and enable distancing for people queuing and passing each other.

“While we do need to be ready to take further action, should it become necessary, we will continue to balance up all the risks and work to keep our town centre as accessible and as safe as possible.”