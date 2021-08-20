Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Moray Council poised to offer support to Afghanistan refugees

By David Mackay
20/08/2021, 2:22 pm
Planes containing Afghan refugees have already left Kabul. Photo: Shutterstock
Moray Council’s administration has confirmed it will be backing an offer of places in the region for Afghanistan refugees.

A working group of officials has already been formed to investigate housing options while putting in place care and children’s services.

The UK has agreed to offer safety to up to 20,000 refugees but it is up to individual local authorities whether they provide places.

Moray Council’s SNP administration has now confirmed it will take part with “broad support” from other members.

‘There is no time to waste’

Scenes of people trying to flee Afghanistan amid the return of the Taliban have shocked communities across the world.

It is feared the exodus could lead to a humanitarian crisis due to them leaving with little more than the clothes they are wearing.

Moray Council convener Shona Morrison and leader Graham Leadbitter. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter described the scenes from Afghanistan as “deeply distressing”.

He said: “A support plan is being pulled together for the council to make a formal decision on offering places.

“We will back an offer of places and I believe there is majority support for that. I hope that will become unanimous support.

“We must stand ready to offer support and work with other councils to ensure that refugees can be offered resettlement places throughout Scotland and the UK as quickly as we can practically do that.

“There is no time to waste.”

‘It is the right thing to do’

Like other parts of Scotland, Moray has a track-record of welcoming refugees seeking safety.

During the 1990s it provided homes for those fleeing war-torn Bosnia.

Afghan refugee families arrive at the Torrejón de Ardoz military base in Madrid. Photo: Shutterstock

And during the last decade it provided support to Syrians.

The UK Government has said it is trying to increase the speed of its Afghanistan evacuation. 

Moray Council convener Shona Morrison said: “Moray has welcomed and supported refugees, whether through public organisations like the council and NHS or support from community volunteers, charities or just simply by being good friends and neighbours for people arriving.

“Many folk are again coming forward expressing their willingness to continue providing that support for Afghans.

“It is the right thing to do and I hope that will be the unanimous position of the council.”

‘Peace needs to be worked for’

Peace needs hard work and nuanced leadership that we are sorely lacking