Aberdeenshire council house tenant ‘depressed’ as she hears neighbour’s snoring after renovation

An Aberdeenshire mum has described being at her “wits end” as she hears constant noise from next door – to the point of hearing her neighbour “turn over in his bed”.

The noise started when the adjoining home to Jaqueline Robertson’s semi-detached bungalow in Turriff was renovated in February last year.

The 53-year-old says since then, she has had little to no insulation in her home, forcing her to hear every movement in her neighbour’s house.