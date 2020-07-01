Moray Council announces return of parking charges for north-east town

A local north-east authority has announced it will resume parking charges next month.

Moray Council confirmed charges for parking in Elgin will be reintroduced in August after it was suspended in March to minimise non-essential activity.

However, more vehicles will be using car parks as people return to work and shops reopen.

Charges at 15 pay-and-display car parks will be reintroduced from August 1.

Meanwhile, the council has also begun a phased return of assisted grass cutting.

Since grass cutting services resumed in April, work has been carried out in open spaces, parks, cemeteries, housing estates and playing fields.

Now, it will be extended to support the 600 households which receive grass cutting under the assisted grass-cutting scheme, and will resume alongside garden tidy-ups.

Risk assessments have been carried out and council staff will adhere to enhanced health and safety measures to protect themselves and residents.

Householders will be contacted by Moray Council’s housing team regarding the arrangements for their property ahead of services resuming next week.