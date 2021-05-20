Moray Council announce financial support available for businesses impacted by level 3 restrictions

Details of the financial support funds that are available to businesses in Moray affected by the extension of level 3 Covid restrictions have been revealed.

This comes following the announcement that Moray will remain under level 3 restrictions while the majority of the country moved to level 2.

The decision as to whether the region will move down a level next week will be made on Friday, May 21. Officials in the area remain “cautiously optimistic” that this will be the case.

Moray Council has been given £375,000 to support businesses in the region.

There are three different levels of financial funding that are available to businesses.

Moray Local Restrictions Grant

For businesses that previously previously received funding through the Strategic Framework Business Fund (SFBF) or the Small Accommodation Providers Paying Council Tax Support Fund.

The grants will cover up to a two-week period from May 17, 2021. Businesses do not need to re-apply for this funding, which should be processed by Friday, May 21.

Discretionary Business Fund (Hospitality & Tourism Supply Chain)

For supply chain businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

These include catering vans, bus tour operators, laundry services or cleaning services. A full list of eligible businesses can be found on the Moray Council website.

Discretionary Business Fund Level 3 Restrictions NDR

For businesses which missed out on the SFBF.

This can either be due to not having previously applied or started trading before 14 May 2021.

