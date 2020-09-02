Moray Council administration member resigns

A member of the Moray Council SNP administration has resigned.

Amy Taylor cited personal reasons for her decision and is also giving up her roles as chairwoman of the council’s Licensing Committee and chairwoman of the Moray Local Review Body.

The Heldon and Laich representative will continue as an independent councillor.

She said: “It is with regret that I have come to the difficult decision to resign from the Administration Group and therefore must also resign from my roles as chair of the Council’s Licensing Committee and the Moray Local Review Body.

“I have made this decision for personal reasons and under SNP Council Group rules this unfortunately also means I am no longer able to be a member of the SNP. However, I will continue to work closely with my former SNP colleagues and represent my constituents in Heldon and Laich as an independent Councillor.”

It means the SNP minority administration is no longer the biggest group on the council.

The SNP group will now have eight councillors, with the Conservative opposition group having nine out of a total of 26.

Leader of the council Graham Leadbitter said: “I know that this has been a very difficult decision for Amy and we are sorry to see her leave the administration. We do, however, respect her reasons for doing so.

“We will continue to work with Amy on individual issues, as we do with other councillors, and we remain committed to providing the leadership needed to tackle the challenges facing the council in areas such as attainment and the budget challenges that will be a significant part of working our way through the ongoing Covid public health crisis.”