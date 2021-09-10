Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray community steps up efforts for Archiestown playing fields transformation

By Sean McAngus
10/09/2021, 11:45 am
The layout of the potential Archiestown playing fields transformation.
A Moray community has stepped up efforts to transform Archiestown playing fields into a multi-purpose outdoor space.

The Archiestown Village Council is working on calculating the project’s costs and attracting funders to make it a reality.

This comes as the group has drawn up detailed plans after a public consultation.

Plans for Archiestown playing fields

The village council previously revealed the plans which include a community garden, new play equipment and a maze with wildlife sculptures.

The vision was ignited by villagers increasingly walking around Archiestown and using the playing fields during lockdown.

Residents who are all involved in Archiestown playing fields project.

The Moray village founded in 1760 by Sir Archibald Grant of Monymusk has long been a vibrant place to live.

Archiestown Village Council chairman Angus Holmes has hailed the community support with the project.

He said: “We have a lot of community buy-in and 65 people directly involved.

“We put a survey out and received 191 responses which is a good level of engagement.

“The real challenge is that as many ideas as possible are put into the project.”

‘We are all doing all that work as a village’

He added: “We have developed a high-level plan.

“We are speaking to some local foundations about funding.

“We are trying to get detailed costs totalled up to fill in funding applications.

“And we are all doing all that work as a village.”

Archiestown.

Villagers have started to establish some of the nature area by letting flowers grow naturally all summer.

While some workers from Macallan distillery have been helping clean up existing play equipment.

