Moray cafe closes after family member tests positive for Covid-19

An Aberlour cafe has announced an immediate two-week closure following the positive diagnosis of a family member.
The Gather’n has reassured customers no staff have displayed any symptoms, but decided to close as a precaution.
The cafe is to close for two weeks to best protect staff and customers.
