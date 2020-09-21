Show Links
News / Local

Moray cafe closes after family member tests positive for Covid-19

by Chris MacLennan
21/09/2020, 10:14 am Updated: 21/09/2020, 11:16 am
Syndicate Post image

An Aberlour cafe has announced an immediate two-week closure following the positive diagnosis of a family member.

The Gather’n has reassured customers no staff have displayed any symptoms, but decided to close as a precaution.

CAFÉ IS CLOSEDWe've taken the decision to close the shop with immediate effect due to a positive COVID test of a…

Posted by The Gather'n on Monday, 21 September 2020

The cafe is to close for two weeks to best protect staff and customers.