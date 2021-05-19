A Moray-based mum of two is utilising the textile industry’s cast-off material to create luxury bedding that encourages a better night’s sleep.

Joan Johnston created Ava Innes in 2019 with the aim of using a rarely-used type of cashmere to make her products.

Called cashmere guard hair, the fabric comes from the cashmere goat, and despite it being 7o% of the wool, it is only really used in shampoos.

Mrs Johnson is a big believer in sustainability, and takes that ethos into her business, with their slogan being “doing good by doing better.”

She said: “I’ve been in the textile industry for more than 20 years and have worked at brands across the UK, including at Johnstons of Elgin.

“I was aware of excess and materials that do not get used enough, and believe that recycling products does not just have to happen at the end of their life, you should do it every chance you get.

“There was this unique material called cashmere guard hair, that is too straight and a low-grade product so mills ignore it despite it being 75% of the cashmere wool.

“There was some wastage of it, which is a shame because it has got some great features, it is a natural insulator and has temperature regulating qualities.”

Sustainable company

Mrs Johnston runs her business from her home in Elgin, with her studio being next door.

As well as using the cashmere no one else wants, she also buys unwanted textiles and fabrics from independent mills across Scotland and the UK.

The cashmere guard hair is shipped directly to Yorkshire from Afghanistan by boat, which significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to other textile products.

The main product Ava Innes sells is luxury bedding such as cashmere duvets and pillows, which can be returned to the ground at the end of their life rather than going to landfill.

They are also fully compostable.

According to their happy customers, sleeping under cashmere helps them get a better night’s sleep.

Mrs Johnston added: “We have shipped out over 250 products and none have ever been returned, which reflects the quality of them.

“People also sleep better and they have temperature regulatory qualities meaning that you can never be too hot or too cold underneath it.

“We are hoping to expand the business and build up our online presence and engage with more customers across the UK and expand globally.

“This is a female-funded company that makes the best use of our natural resources and utilise undervalued materials.

“I have two daughters and part of my drive is to create a business that is equitable and sustainable that my kids can learn from, regardless of what they do in the future.”