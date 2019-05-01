Morag, 71, puts best foot forward for Aberdeen’s BHGE 10K

A north-east pensioner is lacing up her trainers for a 10k run – after taking up the sport at 70.

Morag Ellery, who is now 71, will be participating in this year’s BHGE 10k running festival which takes place on Sunday.

She took up the activity last year, after having no previous experience, and has already completed four 10k races, making the BHGE 10k her fifth.

Morag said: “I would certainly encourage more people of any age to get out there and give running a go.

“The Couch to 5k app and local parkruns are a great way to start.

“Whether you run, jog or walk, there is always someone behind you acting as the tail walker. You can take as much time as you need.

“My advice to anyone who thinks they are too old to take part in a 10k is to just do it and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow runners.

“The spectators certainly cheer you on and there is a fantastic atmosphere from beginning to end.”

To prepare, she joined the St Cyrus Solos Running Club, which meets twice a week.

Morag, from Montrose, is the oldest member of the club, and also takes part in weekly parkruns to keep her in shape.

The BHGE 10k Running Festival is in its 32nd year.

It is managed by race organiser Sport Aberdeen and title sponsor BHGE.

Zoe Lewis, Sport Aberdeen’s event lead, said: “Morag is the personification of what the BHGE 10k is all about.

“The variety and range of runners we see taking part year on year is inspiring.

“It’s fantastic to see someone like Morag proving that not only is it never too late to try something new but you can also excel at it as well.”

The event will begin at 9.30am on Sunday.

There is also a 2k option and wheelchair-accessible races for both distances.

Beginning at the Race Village on the Beach Boulevard, runners will head towards Waterloo Quay and Aberdeen Harbour, before running the length of the Beach Esplanade.

On reaching Bridge of Don, they will then loop back towards Pittodrie Stadium and Sport Aberdeen’s King’s Links golf course, before finishing back at the Beach Ballroom.

A number of roads will be closed this Saturday and Sunday to set up the race and protect runners’ safety.

Links Road between the Beach Ballroom and Urquhart Road will shut from 6am on Saturday until 2pm on Sunday, as will Accommodation Road between the Beach Esplanade and Golf Road.

Roads shut from 4am on Sunday include the Beach Esplanade from King Street at Bridge of Don to New Pier Road and Pittodrie Street.

There are also a number of other closures in place.