Monymusk cafe and B&B shuts for good

The owner of a popular Monymusk B&B and cafe has announced that it will not reopen following lockdown.

Grant Arms Cafe and B&B posted an online statement confirming that the premises will shut for good.

They had initially planned to reopen on May 1 but have been forced to close following problems with the landlord of their building.

The business announced that they were “downhearted” to announce their shutting down news.

Their statement read: “Covid didn’t beat us but the landlord did.

“We are downhearted to let you know that the cafe and B&B will now not reopen on May 1 as planned.

“We had great plans and ideas to try and restart the business and to encourage visitors back to this lovely place.

“You have all been brilliant. I thank you for your support and encouragement but onwards and upwards as they say.”

The statement was signed off by Jannine and the team.

Reaction

The news of their closure provoked sadness in customers who had visited the cafe and B&B before it closed.

One said: “So sad to read this we loved having a morning at the park and then going to your outside seats for lunch on a fine day. Will be sorely missed.”

While another added: “So sorry to hear this. Was looking forward to coming back. Unfortunately it seems to be a common problem there. Hopefully you will find somewhere else.”

Formartine’s

It is the latest Aberdeenshire hospitality premises to announce their closure.

Yesterday, Formartine’s Visitor Centre near Haddo House, Tarves, revealed that they had ceased trading, bringing with it a loss of 12 jobs.

Significant flood damage earlier this year was the final straw, on top of its enforced closure due to Covid-19, and the business was put into liquidation on April 23.

Its fate was sealed just a few days before Scotland’s so-called “Happy Monday”, ushering in relaxation of lockdown rules for a swathe of businesses.