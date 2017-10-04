North-east cinema project looking to pull visitors to open day crowdfunder launch

The doors to Montrose swimming pool will open again this weekend to herald another major step towards the facility’s community cinema transformation.

Just weeks after Montrose Playhouse Project got their hands on the keys to the empty Mall building after sealing a £1 deal with Angus Council, a Saturday open day will signal the official launch of a crowdfunding campaign for the development.

It will give locals and chance to look around the building and see how the group’s future plans will play out.

“Now that we own the building, we have assembled a crack team of local tradesmen and DIY enthusiasts who have volunteered to help us strip the building back to a shell before the renovations can commence,” said David Paton, the chair of the dedicated group behind the £2 million project.

“To keep these local heroes safe and help them to carry out the work, we need to raise £15,000 to cover the costs of equipment, materials and health and safety gear.”

He hopes a good response to the crowdfunder will also send out a strong message to both the local area and national funding bodies over the Playhouse project’s determination to make their dream a reality.

“Every step further that we manage to take on our own, with the help of the community, lets us show funders and investors the need and desire for the facility and also proves that we have the will and the power to succeed with the project.”

He added: “The launch event will take place on Saturday from 10am to 3pm as part of our open day. Booking is not necessary.

“Visitors will be able to have a guided tour of the former swimming pool in exchange for a donation upon entry and then view the plans for our proposed community arts centre and cinema in what used to be the pool’s gym.

“We will also be taking pledges by cash or cheque or online towards our crowdfunding campaign, which will run for 28 days until November 3.”

The group is also holding its second outdoor cinema event in the pool car park at the rear of the building on Saturday October 21 with showings of the original Ghostbusters and Jaws at 6.30pm and 9pm respectively.

Tickets are available in advance online at http://www.indycinemagroup.com/tours/montrose/ or at the door on the night.

“The event is bring your own seating this time around and a blanket it probably advisable too,” added Mr Paton.