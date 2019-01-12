Monster fun as artist hides toys around Aberdeen city centre

Little monsters have been popping up all over the city centre.

Aberdeen-based artist Sekretong Malupet has been dropping hand-sized soft toy monsters around town for them to be found by passers-by.

Thirteen have so far been hidden and discovered, with more to come.

Each contains a scroll with a mischievous message such as: “I’m Todd. I hate brushing my teeth. I only do it cause society makes me” and “My name is Carl and I love cats. Mmm! Delicious”.

The artist said she got the idea to start hiding the little monsters after the Nuart street art festival.

She said: “I was inspired by people I have met through Instagram.

“I first visited Aberdeen a couple of years ago and it coincided with the Nuart Festival.

“It was very inspiring seeing the street art that was on show.

“During my visit, I discovered through Instagram that there were a lot of people distributing free art around Aberdeen.

“There is so much out there to see and discover and I was excited to see if I could be a part of that.”

The Little Monsters’ social media page has grown so popular the artist says it takes only minutes for people to find them.

She said: “I made my first monster a few years ago when I was experimenting with making my own felt craft designs.

“Before I knew it I had a colourful little army of monsters in different shapes and sizes.

“Over time I developed my own monster templates, adding little variations to each one to try to make them all unique.”

She said the messages in the scroll are often inspired by the individual monsters.

“Some look happy, some look grumpy, or kind, or evil.

“A few scrolls are based on my friends and family. One is a monster’s shopping list,” she added.

Sekretong recently held a raffle to give away three monsters and was shocked to find she had followers as far afield as Down Under.

She said: “I was surprised to find out that one of the winners lives in Australia.

“I am so surprised that word of my monsters has reached across the world, especially in such a short time.

“I just hope my monsters bring a smile to people’s faces when they find them.”

To follow and learn about the Little Monsters visit bit.ly/2Fpae9u