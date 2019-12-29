Staff at two Aberdeen hotels raise cash for charity

Staff at two Aberdeen hotels have raised £400 for charity.

Employees at Hilton Aberdeen TECA and Aloft Aberdeen TECA completed a triathalon relay in aid of charity 4Louis, which supports those affected by miscarriage, still birth or the death of a child, raising £407.

The teams swam 0.9 miles, ran 6.2 miles and cycled 24.8 miles to complete the fundraiser.

Mark Leyland, general manager of Hilton Aberdeen TECA and Aloft Aberdeen TECA, said: “4Louis is a fantastic charity that works across the country to provide invaluable support and essential services to families at such difficult times.

“This fundraiser was a great occasion for the teams at both hotels to challenge themselves and work together to raise money for a very worthy cause.”

Anyone who would still like to donate can do so online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RBHtriathlon