The amount of money owed to Aberdeen City Council has fallen.

A total of £1.4 million was owed to the local authority in 2018-19 and that has fallen to £901,000 this year, a report discussed at yesterday’s city growth and resources committee said.

In the same period, housing benefit overpayment debt fell from £289,000 to £270,000 and business rate debt owed to the council fell from £1.4m to £828,000.

The committee voted to class £483,203 in business rate debt as unrecoverable.

