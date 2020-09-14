New north-east folklore project launched in bid to attract tourists

Tales of vampires, kelpies and legendary strongmen are part of a new tourist marketing campaign to attract visitors to the north-east.

Aberdeen University’s Elphinstone Institute and Visit Scotland have joined forces for the Stories of Aberdeenshire project.

It will highlight how language, story and song have shaped and continue to have an impact on the region.

Doric language and folklore feature heavily in a series of six short films, two e-books and an interactive map with feature audio recordings.

© Courtesy Visit Scotland

The films focus on three different aspects of local culture – traditional crafts (leather, lace, straw and quilting); balladry and local songs; and the story of the importance of the north-east to Bram Stoker and how it influenced his work.

There is also an e-book celebrating some of the north-east’s characters, including The Real Macbeth and his tragic end at Lumphanan; famous strong man Donald Dinnie; and Philip Kennedy, smuggler and folk hero. The supernatural e-book provides more detail about how Slains Castle influenced Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and many other mystical tales involving witches, ghosts, cannibals and a kelpie.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, said the north-east tales and traditions will make the area a “must-visit destination.”

She said: “I am thrilled that we are able to tell the stories of Aberdeenshire’s amazing cultural heritage in this way.

“This project shines a real spotlight on the people, customs, songs and ballads, folklore and traditional crafts, born and developed in this region and shares them with the rest of the world.

“These assets really help demonstrate why Aberdeenshire’s fascinating stories and traditions make it a must-visit destination.”

Dr Thomas A McKean, director, Elphinstone Institute, said: “The north-east is home to an extraordinary range of living cultural traditions.

“Shaped by the past but uniquely contemporary, these compelling stories, songs and craft skills offer an exciting way to connect with others and to share experiences that are now more important than ever.”

Dr Fiona-Jane Brown, project co-ordinator for Elphinstone Institute said: “I feel very privileged to share some of the stories and traditional culture from our area, provided by very enthusiastic people from Banff to St Cyrus and all points in between. The resulting material from this project will benefit the smaller places at a time tourism needs a kickstart and will encourage locals to learn more about where they live.”

The project has been funded by the North and South Aberdeenshire Leader grant scheme.

More information about Stories of Aberdeenshire can be here at https://bit.ly/32jIcHy or https://bit.ly/2DPX7jn

The videos can be viewed on the Aberdeen University Youtube page at https://bit.ly/33irsjd