Plans for new Aberdeen cafe approved

Proposals to turn a former Aberdeen bookmakers into a cafe have been given the green light.

The plans for the former bookmakers on Victoria Road in Torry were submitted by Bennett Developments and Consulting on behalf of Sava Estates.

It was previously a William Hill business but the property has been vacant for some time. Planners have now backed proposals to turn it into a cafe with a takeaway.

There are flats above the unit.

Drawings submitted alongside the application show the proposed designs for the cafe.

There will be a takeaway waiting area at the front along with a counter/servery section.

There will also be a customer seating area, with an accessible toilet behind it.

Behind the servery there will be a kitchen, a stage room and a space for refuse.

Two objections had been received for the application, however planners decided to give it the go-ahead.

These related to concerns over noise, smell, litter and the potential long hours of operation – it was also cited that there was a lack of demand for a premises of this kind in the area.

Planners considered that having a unit which is occupied and in use would help make a positive contribution to the area and aid the enhancement of vitality and viability of the town centre by attracting people to the site.

Development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, Daniel Lewis, said: “The proposed cafe use is considered to be located in an acceptable location, which will not have a detrimental impact on the existing levels of amenity in the surrounding area and allows a mix of uses within the centre.”

Before any cooking can go ahead, the owners will be required to submit details of ventilation equipment to be used to the council.

The cafe will also not be allowed to operate outwith the hours of 10am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.