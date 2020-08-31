Original 106FM presenters to host Aberdeen’s Champion Awards

Original 106FM Big Breakfast show presenters Claire Stevenson and Craig Lumsden are “buzzing” to be hosting the Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards.

Aiming to highlight, celebrate and recognise acts of selflessness in the north-east communities, the awards will reward both individuals and businesses that are making a difference in these unprecedented times.

Craig thinks it’s important to reward courage and kindness people of the north-east have shown during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

He said: “Claire and I are buzzing to be hosting this year’s awards.

“It’s great that in these strange times we can still recognise those who help make this part of the world a brilliant place to live.

“It’s important when most things are having to be cancelled that we go the extra mile to reward those who always go the extra mile.

“Personally, I can’t wait for the virtual awards and I just hope the tech guys can use their wizardry to airbrush out my ‘Covid stone’!”

Run in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106FM, the Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards will take place on Thursday September 24.

A total of eight accolades will be up for grabs at the virtual ceremony.

This year’s categories are Community Champion – sponsored by Scott James & Associates, Entertainment Champion – sponsored by Fyfe Moir & Associates, Business Champion – sponsored by Mattioli Woods, Young Person’s Champion – sponsored by Balmoral Group, Sport & Wellbeing Champion – sponsored by Lindsay & Lang, Charity Champion – sponsored by Archer Knight, Key Worker Champion (individual) – sponsored by Mark Shaw Funeral Services, and Key Worker Champion (team) – sponsored by ITC.

Click here to see the finalists in each category.

To find out how to watch the awards live, register for free at www.aberdeenschampionawards.co.uk

Do you want to be involved? Contact Lesley Taylor on Lesley.Taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and Carole.Bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorship opportunities