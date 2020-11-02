New Aberdeen kennel plan recommended for refusal again

Plans to create new dog boarding kennels at an Aberdeen farm are recommended to be refused again.

The local review body committee at Aberdeen City Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the plans for Oldtown Farm, on Station Road South in Peterculter.

Applicant Kenneth Pratt hoped to build dog boarding kennels and office space at the site, alongside solar panels, fencing, car parking and other associated work.

The building was most recently used as a paddock, however is no longer needed for the daily working of the farm.

The proposals were previously refused by council officers, and are now being reviewed.

However, officers have again recommended the application is refused.

The plans were originally rejected after concerns were raised about the noise level from the kennels if approved, which officers said would likely cause a significant adverse impact on the surrounding area.

A report from council officers stated: “The proposal would result in development within an area of agricultural land forming part of a wider farming operation, and would be for a use which is deemed to be neither essential for agriculture, nor associated with an existing activity. The proposed development would therefore be contrary to the expectations of Scottish Planning Policy.

“The proposal, if approved, would set an undesirable precedent for applications of a similar nature which would result in the proliferation of sporadic development, which in turn would lead to the erosion of the character of the Green Belt and adversely affect the landscape setting of the city.”

It also added that the building was not of design characteristics “appropriate for a rural setting.”

The applicant argued that a review of the council’s decision should be made as they felt an inadequate opportunity was given to address reasons for refusal prior to the decision being made.

It also highlighted a downturn in he farm’s profitability in the past few years, and added that mitigation measures were included to address any noise impact affecting neighbouring properties.

The applicant added that the nearby redevelopment of stables has shown that development of this nature is acceptable.

Councillors will discuss the plans when it meets on Wednesday.