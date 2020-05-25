Last chance to apply for Banff and Buchan Area Initiatives Fund

The deadline is fast approaching for communities in the north-east to submit an application to the Banff and Buchan Area Initiatives Fund.

It will provide funding of up to £10,000 for projects such as improvements to towns or volunteering schemes.

The £80,000 fund has been created to support local groups in meeting the needs of their communities and will allow them to tap into the talent and resources that exist throughout the area.

First round applications should be submitted by noon on Friday, May 29.

Applications are invited from constituted groups and the aim is to deliver projects within the Banff and Buchan area in line with the following themes: Improving the appearance and maintenance of town, stronger communities, safer communities, supporting health and active communities, tackling poverty and inequality, transport and connectivity and educational development.

For an application form or for further details call 01467 530700, or email banffandbuchanamo@aberdeenshire.gov.uk