Hopes Eat Out to Help Out scheme will be extended in Aberdeen

Several north-east MSPs have contacted Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the hopes the Eat Out to Help Out scheme might be extended for Aberdeen businesses.

Concerns have been raised that restaurants in the city are missing out on the initiative designed to help bring in more business following months of closures.

Under Eat Out to Help Out, customers will receive 50% off their bill per person up to the value of £10 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August.

However, Aberdeen has had further lockdown restrictions imposed, including the closure of all restaurants, bars and cafes, meaning it cannot be used as a benefit here.

MSPs Lewis Macdonald, Mark McDonald and Maureen Watt have all written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to ask him to extend the scheme.

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt said: “The Eat out To Help Out Scheme was introduced to, as the Chancellor said, help protect the jobs of 1.8 million chefs, waiters and restaurateurs by boosting demand and getting customers through the door and Aberdeen businesses simply can’t access the scheme while the lockdown continues.

“It makes sense to extend the scheme in Aberdeen to give businesses and locals the same support and opportunity as others across Scotland and the UK.”

A UK Treasury spokesman said: “Our Eat out to Help Out scheme is one part of our wider package of UK-wide support that has helped firms across the Scottish hospitality sector.

“In total, 736,000 Scottish jobs have been protected through the furlough scheme, while 65,000 Scottish businesses have benefited from more than £2.3 billion of support through government-supported loan schemes

“While it would be for the Scottish government to consider any further assistance for specific Scottish regions, the UK government keeps all support schemes under review.”