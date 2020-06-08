Fire-hit former Aberdeen school set to be demolished

A former Aberdeen school that was set on fire by vandals in 2017 is to be demolished.

Aberdeen City Council submitted a building warrant to demolish the two residential wings of the former Cordyce School last month.

Now, the application has been given the go-ahead.

The former school was burned down following a vandal attack in November 2017.

Since then, it has been the subject of much debate on what would happen with the site, with both Parkhill Garden Centre and boxer Lee McAllister submitting bids to the local authority in order to give the space a new lease of life.

It was agreed at committee that no action would be taken on the bids, and the land was included in the proposed local development plan which was discussed by councillors in March.

The site was deemed to be desirable for development, and the council said it will be marketed again when conditions allow, after the previous offers were not considered to represent best value for the site at that time.

It’s estimated the cost of the demolition work will be around £100,000, with the warrant valid until June 3, 2023.

Councillor Gill Al-Samarai, who represents the Dyce area, said: “I am pleased to hear that the warrant has now been granted for the demolition of Cordyce School.

“Previous vandalism at the School has been of concern to local residents.”

Councillor Neil MacGregor added: “I welcome the demolition as it will reduce the temptation for vandalism, which has caused expense, benefits no-one and puts young people and the emergency services at risk.”

While fellow councillor Avril MacKenzie said: “I’m glad to see the school is being demolished, it is a real safety issue.”

Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council chairman Dennis Will had given his support to the demolition, after saying the area was a sensitive point for Dyce.

He added that it had been vandalised in the past, and said the community was looking forward to seeing what the plans for the site would be.

Cordyce School has been boarded up for several years, however several counts of vandalism have been reported in this time, including smashed windows, damaged door frames and the hinges of the water tank being forced off.

At the end of April, Police Scotland officers were called to the site after a board was forced off the door.