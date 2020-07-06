Robert Gordon University launches innovative new music app

A new app created at Robert Gordon University is set to change the way we find new musical talent with the launch of its first UK-wide competition.

Swypatune is designed to provide and increase equal opportunities for undiscovered artists in a transparent, accessible and fair way.

It uses state-of-the-art immersive technology to promote talented contestants through its Tinder-like voting system, which also builds an audience for the artist as they gain votes.

Leading the Swypatune project, the first fully digital talent competition of its kind, is Dr Peter Atorough, a lecturer at RGU and founder at Swype Global.

Dr Atorough said: “Swypatune is a disruption to traditional TV-based talent shows by turning the public into the ultimate judges and providing digital, easy and publicly inclusive talent propagation.

“It’s an AI-grade application that is powerful and sophisticated, yet simple-to-use.

“Voters listen to and vote for songs directly on the app, simply by swiping. Contestants can upload demos from any location and go head-to-head for votes.

“Anyone with a phone and WiFi can take part, all from the comfort of their home.”

The pilot competition is named Swypatune Aberdeen 2020 in recognition of its origin.

It has a prize of £4,000 and asks contestants to perform their version of “This Little Light of Mine”.

Contest entries will be accepted from July 12 to August 9.

Further details about the competition can be found on the myswypatune.com website.