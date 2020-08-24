Plans to extend north-east caravan park operating times approved

Plans to allow a north-east caravan site to operate 11 months of the year have been approved.

Banff Caravan Park applied for permission to open to holidaymakers all year round with the exception of February.

The site at Banff links is made up of 42 static caravan stances, 57 tourer stances, an area for 10 tents, two shower blocks, a shop, reception and a recycling area.

Aberdeenshire Council has licensed the site since 2013 and it is normally closed in the winter months.

The static caravans would be disconnected from the site’s services during February.

The local authority has approved the bid to extend the operation at Banff.

A report by planners said the proposal was considered “acceptable” for the established holiday caravan park.