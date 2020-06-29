Parking restrictions could be introduced in north-east village

New traffic restrictions could be introduced in a north-east village after locals raised concerns over parking.

Aberdeenshire Council is considering adding double yellow lines to two junctions in Boddam.

It means there could be new measures in place at the junctions along Station Road, Seaview Road and Harbour Street.

Members of Buchan area committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the potential changes.

A report to be considered by councillors is asking them to approve the move and it also said villagers were worried about cars being left at junctions.

The document said: “Boddam residents and members of the public raised concerns about vehicles parking at junctions, obstructing visibility, and a general increase in inconsiderate parking compromising the free and safe flow of traffic, especially during working hours of Thistle Seafoods, based next to the harbour.

“Aberdeenshire Council propose to introduce double yellow lines at various junctions along the B9108 through Boddam with the aim of improving visibility and traffic flow.

“The proposals are to implement no waiting “at any time” parking restrictions at junctions along Station Road, Seaview Road and Harbour Street, Boddam.”