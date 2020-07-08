North-east residents warned of doorstep fraud

Police in the north-east are calling on people to stay vigilant to avoid being targeted by doorstep fraudsters.

Sergeant Tricia Maclean, from the north-east Crime Reduction Unit, is advising people to always check the identification of callers and if you are not happy, do not let them into your home or garden.

She added: “Take time to consider your options and get quotes from other providers, if in doubt contact Trading Standards.

“If you feel pressured by any cold caller, have the confidence to say ‘No thank you’ and close the door.

“Police Scotland and partner agencies are committed to tackling scammers. Report your concerns or suspicious activity, help is available.”

“Fraudsters will be out in the north-east, knocking on your door and trying to scam you.

“Elderly, vulnerable and those who live alone can be targeted by scammers – however anyone can be a victim.”

More information can be found by visiting www.scotland.police.uk/whats-happening/campaigns/2020/shut-out-scammers/