North-east park cash bid to be considered

A north-east park could be handed a major funding boost if councillors back the scheme.

Haddo Country Park Ltd is looking for £10,000 to go towards activities at the attraction near Methlick for the next three months and for new parking meters.

Members of the Formartine area committee will discuss the application for help from the area committee budget when they meet tomorrow.

A report to be considered by councillors said the funding would amount to more than half of the overall cost.

It said: “An application has been received from Haddo Country Park Ltd, seeking a contribution towards Visitor Services Officer activities for a three-month period and the installation of the new car park meters.

“The group are seeking a contribution of £10,000 which represents 65% of the overall approximate project cost of £15,277.”