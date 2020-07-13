North-east football club completes 24-hour run for Aberdeenshire charities

A football club has completed a 24-hour running challenge in aid of two north-east charities.

Players from Stonehaven’s Cowie Thistle AFC were nominated by Stonehaven Juniors FC to take part in the challenge.

It saw runners from the squad and management team run for an hour each from 12pm on Friday June 26 to 12pm on Saturday June 27.

Thirty-two men volunteered and ran a combined total of more than 372km during the 24 hours.

Striker Shaun McDonald topped the charts, running 14.36km in 60 minutes.

Cowie coach Neil Cursiter said: “We are so proud of everyone who volunteered to run for CLAN and Friends of Carronhill School.

“Our initial target was £1,000 and we smashed that by raising almost £4,000 which will be shared equally between the two charities.”

“The night of June 26 was stormy so the lads had some rain, thunder and lightening to contend with but it clearly didn’t slow them down.

“The runs took place all over the north-east. Many were in Stonehaven but also in Inverbervie, Portlethen and Cults, and we had a runner in central Aberdeen at 3am.

“It was also great that the guys who work away joined in and it was fun watching them all during the night.”