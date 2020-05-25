North-east fishery prepares to reopen following Covid-19 pandemic

A north-east fishery is planning to reopen later this week as long as the government allows it.

Loch Insch Fishery has said it plans to welcome anglers from Friday as long as Nicola Sturgeon gives the move the go ahead on Thursday.

They said the numbers of people using the site will be limited and have to be pre-booked. Although refunds would be given if they have to cancel.

Loch Insch Fishery said they have also taken safety precautions with antibacterial gel and social distancing will be in place.

Angling is one of the sports that could be able to resume from Thursday as long as the Scottish Government allow it.

A statement said: “We are reopening on Friday May 29, subject to the definite go ahead from the First Minister on Thursday 28th.

“Numbers will be strictly limited, pre-booked and paid for. If the opening day is postponed, anglers will receive full refunds.

“We have taken every possible measure for angler safety. Signage, antibacterial gel, and one-in-one-out of the fishing lodge.

“Anglers will only fish from the pegs, although it’s not a competition, and move to any other peg after five fish. All nets will have been disinfected the night before and at the end of the morning session. There’s 1.5 miles of bank at Loch Insch, it won’t be hard to keep distance.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: