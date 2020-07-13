North-east horse and pony owners encouraged to take part in study on painful condition

Horse and pony owners in the north-east could help to shed light on the causes of a painful condition seen in animals.

A researcher at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is calling on the owners of native-breed ponies across the north-east to complete an online questionnaire about the way they manage their ponies.

The study, looking at the causes of pasture-associated laminitis in native-breed ponies, is part of a collaboration between SRUC, WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute and Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute.

PhD student Ashley Ward said: “Results from the survey so far have highlighted region-specific management practices that owners employ to manage their ponies. Such findings could inform laminitis management in the future.

“Unsurprisingly, the Scottish weather also appears to have a strong influence over how we manage our ponies.”

Ashley is looking for owners of Northern European native-breed ponies aged four years and over, with no previous diagnosis of PPID (equine Cushing’s disease), to take part in the study.

If you are interested in getting involved, or if you would like more information, contact Ashley by emailing projectPAL@sruc.ac.uk

Alternatively, you can complete the online survey at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ProjectPAL/