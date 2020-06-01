Drop-off event to be held for Aberdeen charity’s food bank

A collection of food for an Aberdeen-based charity is being organised amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holburn West Church on Great Western Road is acting as a drop-off point for anyone wishing to donate suitable food items to Instant Neighbour. The charity works to alleviate poverty in the region.

The drop off event is being held on Wednesday from 10.30am until 11.30am.

A range of non-perishable items can be donated to the charity, including UHT or long-life milk, tinned soup, tinned meat and fish, tinned vegetables and rice and pasta.

Jar sauces, cereals, tinned fruit, biscuits and snack bars, teabags and instant coffee, sugar, diluting juice, dog and cat food and basic toiletries can also be donated to Instant Neighbour.

Financial donations to Instant Neighbour can also be made by visiting www.instantneighbour.co.uk/food-bank/