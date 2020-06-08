Councillors to discuss names for new north-east housing estate

Street names for a new north-east housing scheme could be given the green light by councillors.

Three are being considered for a development in Newtonhill with Yellowhammer Crescent, Gorse Crescent and Gorse Lane among the potential names.

Planning permission for the project was granted in August 2019.

Councillors on the Kincardine and Mearns area committee will be asked to approve the titles or agree suitable alternatives.

Officials are also asking committee members to continue using Cairnhill Way and Park Place, which are part of the same development.

A report said local councillors and the community council were consulted on potential names for the streets with those original suggestions being knocked back.

It said: “Ward 17 members and Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore Community Council (NMCCC) were consulted to select three new street names, with ‘Cairnhill Crescent / Park / Gardens’ put forward as suggestions.

“This was opposed because there are already streets nearby with the name ‘Cairnhill’ in the title. Instead ‘Yellowhammer Crescent’, ‘Gorse Crescent’ and ‘Bremner King Lane’ were put forward for consideration.”

Councillors will consider the names will meet tomorrow.