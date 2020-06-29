Council planners earmark north-east housing plans for rejection

Council planners are recommending proposals for a major north-east housing project are rejected.

Kirkwood Homes are behind the development which they hope to build at Bonnyton Farm, Pitmedden.

According to an Aberdeenshire Council report the scheme would also include 16 affordable homes.

The rest of the estate would comprise of three and four bedroom houses.

There have been 25 objections made against the scheme with worries over increased traffic, concerns over parking, fears over the impact on school capacity and the effect on character of the village.

A report by local authority infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said the estate needed two access roads but only one was included and this was a safety concern.

“The proposal to serve the development by a single point of access at Croftlands onto the wider road network significantly exceeds roads development’s standards with regards maximum numbers of dwellinghouses permitted to be served by a single point of access.

“This results in a road safety concern in the event of an emergency whereby this access is blocked as there is no secondary vehicular access point to the development.”

Members of the Formartine area committee will discuss the plans tomorrow.