On The Beat: ‘Times are tough, but I see kindness every day’

It was Mental Health Awareness Week last week, and this year the theme of the campaign was ‘kindness’.

It’s a simple concept – be nice to people – but sometimes busy and hectic lives, jobs and personal circumstances can make it seem like a luxury. Small acts of kindness can also go unseen.

Kindness can mean reaching out to call or text a person you know is having a hard time, rather than thinking you would be bothering them. It is calling your elderly relative or neighbour and spending some time chatting about nothing, just to let them know they are on your mind. It can mean dropping a pint of milk off for a neighbour that has been housebound. These small acts can make a difference to a person, just knowing someone cares, and can have a huge impact on their mental wellbeing long term.

It’s not always reported that way, but Police are very much a caring profession. We have a responsibility to enforce the law and inevitably this can seem uncaring to the recipients. But after that, we are also proactively engaged in trying to connect people to support to help prevent them returning.

North East Division, and Police Scotland as a whole, form part of local Alcohol and Drug Partnerships, Community Justice Partnerships, Suicide Prevention Forums and Mental Health Partnership Groups, which keeps us connected closely to the problems faced by our communities and also provides great opportunities for collaborative working to make sure we aren’t missing opportunities to make things better. I get the honour of working across the region with many individuals and organisations who make kindness their day business.

Such partnerships have meant in real terms that Police now have access to custody healthcare teams, link workers, distress brief intervention referrals, and alcohol and drug support routes for individuals, as well as being part of the larger strategy discussions. It truly is changed times, and all for the better.

Times are tough just now, we all appreciate that, but I think the public response to COVID-19 has been a timely reminder that kindness definitely still exists in our communities, and I’m seeing it every single day.

In addition to my usual role I am also currently supervising the Police staff based within the Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Centre, who are part of a much wider multi-agency team dedicated to helping people throughout the pandemic. I have seen the numbers of volunteers and the immense amount of work they have done and continue to do. I’ve sat alongside call handlers, heard the conversations, and the relief when we help, and it reminds me of the very basic, but so important, reason why people join the Police – to help people. I know my staff have found the experience humbling.

In the meantime, think about those people you know, and send that text you’ve been putting off or make the call that’s slipped down the list of importance, and let people know you are thinking of them. It might make their day.