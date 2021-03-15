North-east MSP welcomes funding for ports and harbours

A north-east MSP has welcomed funding for the fishing industry.

The Scottish Government announced that a share of £1.8 million would be given to 20 ports and harbours that have lost income from landing fees due to Brexit.

Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Macduff will all receive shares of the money, which will be used for repair works at Fraserburgh, various improvements at Peterhead ranging from collection and disposal of waste from fishing fleet to quay cleaning and in Macduff it will be used for general additional improvements.

The news has been welcomed by Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

He said: “This is necessary investment to help mitigate against the very real impact of Brexit for the fishing communities across the north-east of Scotland.

“Many of which are losing key landing fees from vessels and as a result essential investment they need for business.

“I am grateful for the Scottish Government’s commitment to step in to help with this financial support.

“It is obvious there needs to be clearer guidance too for EU vessels and their agents so they can have confidence and continue to land in our ports and I support the Fisheries Secretary’s efforts to encourage this.”