North-east MP welcomes 4G news for rural communities

A north-east MP has welcomed news that rural mobile ‘notspots’ will be given a 4G boost.

The UK Government previously announced a £1 billion Shared Rural Network to build an array of data masts covering the whole of the UK in the next four years, which will improve coverage.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie asked for an update on the progress of the scheme, after being contacted by residents who said they were unable to get decent 4G in some parts of Aberdeenshire.

Crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse said the scheme was on target for delivery, despite some legal delays faced.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Mr Bowie said: “Many communities in my constituency, in particular around Auchenblae, Drumtochty and the wider Mearns area, remain unable to get an adequate phone signal or even any at all.

“Having been promised that the emergency services network would contribute to solving that issue, many are still to be connected to decent 4G services.

“There are still too many notspots in my constituency and the rural north-east and the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of getting reliable data into as many homes as possible.

“I am pleased the minister was able to give an update on the rollout and a pledge that negotiations haven’t slowed the delivery.

“The shared network is a world-first initiative that has set the standard for co-operation between government and mobile providers.”

Mr Malthouse said: “I understand the impatience for connectivity in his area.

“It is true to say that we have experienced some delays, not least on legal negotiations last year.

“Happily, those have now been overcome, and I am confident that we can now proceed with all speed to make sure that the shared rural network, alongside the emergency services network, is rolled out on schedule to 2025.”