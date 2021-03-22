North-east councillors have been briefed on plans to provide practical and financial support to third sector organisations.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Community Learning and Development (CLD) has offered support through grants for a number of years.

It will continue to provide support to organisations such as Aberdeen Foyer, the Workers Educational Assocation and Linking Education and Disability.

However, now the service is also exploring the possibility of providing backing to help local groups set up to help communities deal with the impact of Covid-19.

The CLD service plan includes targets to support local groups and initiatives to help communities recover from the pandemic.

Funding will support third sector groups which provide services to assist young people and give opportunities for adult learning.

The service went before Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee.

Laurence Findlay, the local authority’s director of education, said: “Every community in Aberdeenshire has been impacted by Covid-19 in some way so it is great to see CLD taking this proactive step in allocating funding and working with the third sector to provide support our communities most in need will welcome wholeheartedly.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s CLD interim service manager for communities and partnerships, Philip Boath, added: “Our service really wants to help those who need it most as we all take measures to recover from the devastation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. This assistance will really make a difference through encouraging those to overcome barriers to learn and improve their life chances.”