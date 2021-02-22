North-east council launches survey on fairness and equality

North-east residents are being encouraged to take part in a consultation to help a local authority improve people’s lives.

Aberdeenshire Council sets equality outcomes every four years, which is a requirement under equalities legislation.

The consultation period will end on March 14, with the information gathered used to inform the council’s equality outcomes for 2021-25, which will be published later this year.

The legislation is in place to protect people from unfair discrimination, relating to protected characteristics such as age, sex, race, religion, disability, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity.

Feedback will be used to update equality outcomes, and will be taken into consideration alongside engagement with community groups and forums, as well as local and national research.

Councillor Andy Kille, leader of Aberdeenshire Council said: “Local authorities in Scotland have a duty to state how they intend to achieve specific improvements in people’s lives.

“Our equality aims were published in 2017, and we are now revising these as we look ahead to 2025.

“An important step in this process is getting the views of Aberdeenshire residents on whether there have been improvements and identifying what areas we need to focus on improving in the next four years, so I would encourage as many people to take part as possible.”

The consultation can be carried out online at https://engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/equalities-2021-2025

Alternatively, participants can also email equalities@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 538029 for more information on how else to share their views.