Aberdeen school pupils speak out against single-use plastics

Pupils at an Aberdeen primary school have spoken out against single-use plastics in a bid to help save the environment.

One of the Primary 6 classes at Forehill School in Bridge of Don wrote to Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald to make their views on the environmental issue known.

On their behalf, Mr McDonald has written to Cabinet Secretary for environment, climate change and land reform Roseanna Cunningham to share the points they have brought up, and offer their suggested solutions to the Scottish Government for consideration.

Many of the pupils referenced a National Geographic statistic that states eight million pieces of plastic get put into oceans across the world every day.

In the project carried out by the pupils, they looked at ways in which plastic pollution could be minimised, with emphasis on reusing and recycling plastics to stop them damaging the ocean and the creatures living in it.

One of the pupils letters read: “I am writing to you to ask if you can stop single-use plastic or make machines that you put plastic in and you get like 5pm for each bit of plastic. Plastic will not be on the ground as much if you give people 5p or even 2p it would make a gigantic change.”

Another added: “Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental issues and we need to reuse our plastic so that sea creatures don’t get seriously injured and especially in countries with low recycling rates.

“Just don’t drop litter or toys like for example if you didn’t like the toy and please ban single-use plastic. You’ve got to put it in the bin simple, so why do you not do it?”

Mr McDonald said it was great to see the youngsters engaged in trying to convince decision makers to make bold changes in order to create a better future for them.

He said: “The future of the planet is of huge importance to us all, and it is great to see the children at Forehill School engaging with big issues like this.

“They will be the ones who inherit the planet from us, and so they should be the ones we pay attention to as we decide what to do to ensure that we reverse the damage of previous generations.

“I’ve sent the children’s letters on to Roseanna Cunningham, Scotland’s Environment Secretary, and I hope that their thoughts and ideas can help inform the work of government as they tackle the problems which single-use plastics cause for our planet.”

Susan Cowie, Primary Six teacher at Forehill School added: “The children felt very passionately about the level of plastic in our oceans and after doing some online research to provide facts to back up their concerns, they wrote their letters to Mark McDonald as our local MSP.

“The children were keen to show throughout that young voices can make a difference.”

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “I am pleased that the children of Forehill School are actively involved in the campaign against single-use plastics and I am looking forward to reading their letters.

“There is no longer any doubt that plastic waste is having a hugely damaging impact on our oceans, rivers and land ecosystems. We are fully committed to reducing our reliance on single-use plastic and are taking steps to address Scotland’s throw-away culture.

“We have already banned plastic-stemmed cotton buds and are looking at banning other single-use items such as plastic cutlery and straws. Our Deposit Return Scheme, which goes live on 1 July 2022, will also significantly reduce the number of plastic bottles that are littered each year.”