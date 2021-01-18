Aberdeen Performing Arts lands £1 million in Covid support

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) has secured more Scottish Government cash to support them through the pandemic.

The charitable arts organisation will receive £1.4 million as part of the ongoing emergency coronavirus support for the culture sector.

It operates His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen Music Hall and The Lemon Tree and the latest funding announcement means they have now received a total of £2.38 million of cash.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said the latest financial boost will mean they can “survive and thrive.”

She said: “This funding will go a long way towards helping us survive, thrive and play our part in the cultural and economic recovery of the North-East. As an arts charity with a high reliance on earned income and over 500 show cancellations to date through 2021 and into 2022, it provides us with a vital lifeline.

“This new funding recognises the unique scale of the challenge facing large scale theatres and concert halls, the significance of culture to the region’s economic future and the vital role Aberdeen Performing Arts plays in civic, cultural and community life.

“We wouldn’t be here today without all the financial support we’ve been able to access to date from the Scottish Government, from our local authority and generous donations from audiences. It means more than words can say. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back when it’s safe to do so.”

Eden Court Highlands in Inverness received £800,000 and Capital Theatres, which operates the Festival Theatre, the King’s Theatre and The Studio in Edinburgh, was given the same amount.

The money will be delivered through Creative Scotland and follow on from the previously announced £12.5 million Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund, £15 million for a Culture Organisations and Venues Recovery Fund and a total of £6.2 million of support for Grassroots Music Venues.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This funding will help to secure the future of three of Scotland’s important independent performing arts charities, protecting jobs and addressing some of the financial pressures they are facing.

“These venues all receive UK and international touring work of major scale, make a significant contribution to the economy and support a network of arts organisations, artists and creatives at the heart of our cities and regions.

“The Scottish Government has allocated more than £120 million of additional funding to support culture and heritage since the start of the pandemic and we will continue to listen to the needs of the sectors.”