Aberdeen councillor welcomes car park decision

An Aberdeen councillor has welcomed the local authority’s decision to rectify an “anomaly” which would have seen residents foot the bill for repairs to a public car park.

Northfield and Mastrick North councillor Jackie Dunbar asked Aberdeen City Council to investigate after it emerged the car park at Byron Square was being paid for from the housing revenue account.

That meant the upkeep of the car park was effectively being paid for by residents – despite it being also used by several businesses and community organisations.

Last week the local authority’s city growth and resources committee agreed it should be paid for from the general fund, a move welcomed by Ms Dunbar.

She said: “This car park is a great community asset used by folk visiting the shops, dentist or a number of other local amenities so I am pleased that the committee agreed to move ownership of the car park out of the housings revenue account and into the general fund.

“This will mean council tenants are not having to foot the bill for repair works to the car park which is being used by the wider community which only seems fair.”

Previously, Ms Dunbar said she had faced problems getting the car park repaird – and believes the anomaly was the reason why.

She said: “Last time it took over a year to get potholes filled, and I could never understand why because it seemed to be fairly simple. But the last time I tried to get it fixed, officers told me it wasn’t the council’s.

“That’s because it is in this strange situation of being attached to the housing revenue account.

“When officers investigated they told me they reckon it goes back to the days of the old Grampian Regional Council.”

“The surface is showing a lot of wear and tear, and enough is enough,” she added.

“It needs a full resurface – but there’s no way the housing revenue account could justify paying for that because it would cost tens of thousands of pounds.

“Tenants should not have to be paying for that when it is a car park that is used by everyone.”