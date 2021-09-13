Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Monday courts round-up – sinister stalkers and Buckfast bottlers

By The crime and courts team
13/09/2021, 6:29 pm
Good evening – our courtrooms weren’t short of cases.

Drug dealer hands over £4,000 of £45,000 earnings

A drug trafficker who made more than £45,000 as part of a serious crime gang today agreed to hand over £4,290 to settle a criminal profits action.

Jed Duncan, 25, was jailed for 40 months earlier this year after admitting being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug cocaine in November last year.

Jed Duncan

A police investigation dubbed Operation Taco was targeting an organised crime group based in the Aberdeen area when Duncan and a co-accused Robert Burns, 28, raised suspicions.

Burns was later jailed for four years and eight months.

Man pleasured himself in garden for four hours a day

An exhibitionist who would sometimes spend up to four hours a day pleasuring himself in front of neighbours has been put on the sex offender’s register.

Multiple times over the course of many weeks, Rory Kerr was spotted exposing himself in his back garden in Boddam – all in plain view of appalled neighbours.

Rory Kerr leaving Peterhead Sheriff Court.

He even messaged one woman and asked her to “check the birdhouse” in her back garden so that he would be caught in the act.

Another neighbour received a Facebook message from him, featuring an aubergine emoji and the link to a swingers site.

Class A crisp smugglers

Two men have been jailed for their roles in trying to smuggle drugs into HMP Grampian – inside a packet of crisps.

Darren Walsh, 54, attempted to sneak cocaine and cannabis resin into the jail by putting it in a crisp packet during a prison visit with James Hutcheson, 31, on August 11 2019.

However, the plot was foiled by eagle-eyed staff who witnessed the exchange and seized the drugs, worth £845.

Walsh pled guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Hutcheson admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice by trying to swallow the package of drugs.

Sick stalker traced by victims

A sinister stalker who targeted random women online for years was snared when his victims joined forces on social media.

Dylan Waugh targeted four women with a campaign of unwanted sexual messages on social media and “creepy” obscene phone calls.

Dylan Waugh.

He also took nearly 1,000 secret photographs of women’s bottoms at locations across Peterhead, include the town’s Asda superstore.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 22-year-old persistently sent sexual messages and sexual images of himself, without showing his face.

Bottled by Buckfast

A woman smashed a bottle of Buckfast over her girlfriend’s head after a drug and alcohol binge.

Leeanne Hadden, who is also known as Chapman, attacked her then-girlfriend outside a home in Fraserburgh on May 26, before making off with the contents of her handbag.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the vicious assault was sparked by a row over money.

Leeanne Hadden struck her then-girlfriend with a bottle of Buckfast

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said: “Shortly after leaving the complainer became aware of the accused running towards her from behind while holding a bottle of Buckfast.

“She smashed the bottle over her head in the street. She also kicked and punched her in the face and head then forcibly seized the woman’s handbag from her.”

