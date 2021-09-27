Monday courts round-up – Axeman attacked social workers

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Teen’s terrifying axe attack on Aberdeenshire Council social workers

A teenager brandished an axe at two female social workers in a terrifying attack as they tried to visit his friend.

The local authority workers had called at Leone Rennie’s address on Duke Street, Fraserburgh, to visit his friend, when Rennie appeared holding an axe above his head with both hands.

The 19-year-old brandished the weapon at the petrified women, as his friend tried to push him back inside the flat.

But Rennie appeared at the door a second time, still holding the axe, before the social workers fled and contacted the police.

Man who bottled neighbour in lockdown party rage escapes jail

A man who bottled his neighbour after he had been partying for days during the Covid-19 lockdown has escaped jail.

Keith Pirie, 22, became irate when local revellers had been holding noisy garden parties for several days at the beginning of the pandemic.

Following an argument with two men from his window, Pirie then challenged one to a fight before pulling out a glass bottle and smashing him over the head with it.

The court heard how he continued to attack the man with the broken bottle end – causing lacerations to his head, neck and arm.

Carer stole thousands from vulnerable woman with learning difficulties

A north-east carer carried out an “immense breach of trust” when she stole thousands of pounds from a vulnerable woman with learning difficulties.

Joanne Cresswell, 45, withdrew more than £7,600 while acting as the main carer for the woman over a six month period – repeatedly using her bank card at cash machines across Grampian.

The Macduff mother of five kept the fact that she had access to the woman’s bank card from employers, Mears Care Scotland, as she carried out the scam between August 28 2018 and February 23 2019.

The plot was only discovered when a family member of the victim viewed bank statements.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.