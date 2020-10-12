North-east charity launches fund to help communities

The charity wing of a north-east health board now has its own funding scheme to help communities across the region through the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHS Grampian Endowment Fund Covid-19 Grants Programme has officially launched.

It is already making an impact by delivering financial help for a number of projects, including research into Covid-19, the provision of iPads for “virtual visiting”, providing additional laboratory equipment and Staff Havens, with gives health staff a space to reflect and re-energise.

The funding initiative has been designed to help local community projects that help to increase resilience for people whose lives have felt the effects of Covid-19.

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager, said: “We have received a good number of applications from various charities but just want to ensure that all charities and community groups are aware of the grants programme.

“The programme is to support people specifically in Grampian affected by Covid-19 and we want to reach out as wide as possible to ensure there are funds available to help to improve access to interventions which supports physical and mental health.

“We would encourage all charities whatever size to apply for funds for a specific project, service or initiative that will help make difference to the Grampian community.

“To give people more of an opportunity to apply, the deadline has now been extended to Monday, October 19 at 10 am to allow more time. Our aim is to respond to each charity or community group week beginning November 10.”

To request an application pack please email gram.charities@nhs.scot or phone Sheena on 01224 556721.