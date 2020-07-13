Waiting restrictions in place on Aberdeen road

Waiting restrictions are to be in place for several days on an Aberdeen street.

A traffic order has been submitted for Kirk Brae in Cults from 8am today until 5pm on Friday.

Vehicles will not be able to wait at either side of Kirk Brae from the car park access at numbers two to six, to the access road at number 44.

They will also be stopped from waiting on either side of Manor Place from its junction with Kirk Brae to the eastern gable of numbers eight to 10.

The measures have been put in place to protect public safety during ironwork repairs that are being carried out by Scottish Water.

Within the traffic order, it states that any illegally parked vehicles in each of those areas between 8am today and 5pm on Friday will be removed at the owners expense.