New report highlights major archaeological projects across north-east

A new report has highlighted the major archaeological discoveries made in the north-east in the past three years.

Councillors are to hear a report on the Archaeology Service Strategy Review 2017-20 when meeting tomorrow during area committees.

Aberdeenshire Council’s service covers Aberdeen, Moray and Angus as well as Aberdeenshire, and has generated £205,142 of income in the past three years, as well as supporting the delivery of 60 projects.

It said on average, every £1 spent on the service meant £15 was generated for the economy.

Major discoveries made in the three-year period of the strategy include an Iron Age hillfort at Huntly, an Iron Age settlement at Cruden Bay, an Iron Age cemetery and settlement at Inverurie, Palaeolithic flints along Deeside, a prehistoric building at Aden Country Park and a Bronze Agee cemetery at Carnoustie, which is also included under Aberdeenshire Council’s remit.

There are 46,731 archaeological sites across the four local authority areas, with on average 2,900 new sites added each year to the council’s records.

A report, which will be heard by councillors, said: “It is Aberdeenshire Council’s vision to be the best area and the best Council in Scotland. It is the vision of the Archaeology Service that the benefits gained from Aberdeenshire’s unique historic environment should be available to those who live in, work in and visit Aberdeenshire, and that the value of these resources, and the need to protect and enhance them for future generations through sustainable management, is understood.

“Research in 2019 established that for every £1 spent on a local authority Archaeology Service, £15 was generated for the economy.

“Our understanding of these sites is constantly developing as new discoveries are made. For staff to be able to keep pace with these changes and provide the most accurate management advice possible to landowners and developers, the Archaeology Service supports projects which develop our understanding of the region’s history. These projects not only help to inform sustainable development, but also provide opportunities for communities to learn about, and engage with, Aberdeenshire’s past.”

Some of the work carried out in the past several years include the Aberdeen City Historic Environment Record Launch, which aimed to convert and update the old Aberdeen City Sites and Monuments Record to national standards, which was completed in 2018 and is now freely available online.

The council also worked on a shelter for four newly conserved four scheduled Pictish Stones, with improved access and interpretation at Old Inverurie Kirkyard.

It has also been working in partnership with Police Scotland to give assistance where human remains of undetermined age and origin are found, with several cases last year alone.

Help was given at Old Church in Cairness, St Fittick’s Kirk in Aberdeen and St Laurence Church in Moray. The service was also involved in utility contractors uncovering part of a medieval burial at Robert Gordon University, and a member of the public who found a skeleton and a coffin eroding on the beach at Bridge of Don.

As well as this, the service also created a digitised version of the Tullich Carved Stones in Ballater, which can now be viewed online.

Councillors will also be asked to make comment on the key priorities for managing, protecting and promoting the historic environment of the north-east for the coming three years.

These include protecting and managing the historic environment, promote and support sustainable development, enhance community learning and participation, promote Aberdeenshire as a destination, share good practice, skills and knowledge and ensure the continuous improvement of the archaeology team.