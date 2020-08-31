North-east cancer charity announces new dates for lighthouse sculpture trail

A north-east cancer charity has announced new dates for an art sculpture trail after it was postponed due to coronavirus.

CLAN Cancer Support made the decision to postpone the Light the North trail, which was set to take place this autumn, after concerns were raised over safety.

The lighthouse trail will now take place from March until the end of May 2021.

The event will see more than 50 2.5m tall lighthouses distributed throughout the north-east and Northern Isles designed by artists across the UK and beyond.

The lighthouse trail will take people on a cultural tour of the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland, letting them discover and engage with the region.

CLAN’s head of income generation and business development, Fiona Fernie, said: “We made the difficult decision to postpone Light the North in April to ensure the safety of artists, volunteers and the general public taking part in the trail.

“The lighthouse trail is such an interactive event, and we want people to get out and enjoy all that the north-east and Northern Isles have to offer while helping to support the local communities which CLAN operates in.

“The last few months have been incredibly tough for everyone and especially for those coping with a cancer diagnosis.

“CLAN has continued to be there for people affected by cancer and we have had more than 2,500 client contact sessions since the start of lockdown.

“That is why we are so excited to be reigniting our plans to not only raise money to support people affected by cancer, but to produce the most significant and inspiring art sculpture trail the north-east and Northern Isles has ever seen.”

Event partners, Wild in Art, have been behind some of the most popular art sculpture trails across the world for more than ten years.

Following on from the success of the Wild Dolphin Trail and, more recently, the Oor Wullie Trail, the CLAN trail will feature more than 50 lighthouse sculptures designed and created by some of the UK’s most talented artists.

Charlie Langhorne, Wild in Art’s managing director and co-founder said: “While we were all disappointed that we had to postpone Light the North, I’m sure everyone will understand why.

“The new dates allow us more time to enjoy the anticipation of next year’s trail and look forward to spending time with our friends, families and communities as we all light the north with beaming smiles.”

To keep up to date and to find out more about Light the North lighthouse trail, visit www.lightthenorth.co.uk