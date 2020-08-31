Virtual mindfulness session to mark International Overdose Awareness Day

A mindfulness session is to be held to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

The session, hosted by Mindful Stonehaven, will be delivered online via Zoom at 8pm.

There is no requirement for previous experience of mindfulness or any other special prior knowledge or equipment to join the session.

Participants do not need to pay for the event but Mindful Stonehaven have asked people to register their participation.

This is to enable the organisers to send Zoom links and other information prior to the event.

A statement from Mindful Stonehaven read: “Please join us at 8pm on Monday August 31 2020 for our ‘We Remember’ event – a mindfulness session with Sarah and Lyn to mark IOAD 2020.

“This is a cause close to our hearts and you may find it useful if you’ve lost someone and would like to remember or even if you’d simply like to celebrate life.”

To find out more, or to sign up, go to https://bit.ly/2EGPNGM