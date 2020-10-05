North-east residents encouraged to recycle unwanted but usable items for charity

North-east residents are being encouraged to donate any unwanted but working items to charity.

Aberdeen City Council is part of a scheme that allows people to donate items to CFINE on Poyernook Road.

A statement from Aberdeen City Council read: “Did you know – discarded electrical items are one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the UK and the world? Last year, more than 50m tonnes were thrown away globally.

“On the back of Recycle Week, we are proud to be part of a scheme where you can donate any unwanted but working items to CFINE on Poynernook Road on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am until 1pm.”

Items accepted include good quality kettles, coffee machines, toasters, hand mixers, hand blenders, food mixers, food processors, slow cookers, and soup makers.

Juicers, hairdryers, vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, electric screwdrivers, and electric drills will also be accepted.

The scheme is being run by CFINE, Aberdeen City Council, and XS Resources.