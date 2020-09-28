North-east MSPs back transport planner for commuters

North-east MSPs have welcomed a new service which will let commuters check how busy public transport is.

The move has been announced by Traveline Scotland for multiple operators across the country including NESTRANS in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire has been picked to take part in the first tranche of the roll-out by travel operators which was part-funded by £50,000 from the Scottish Government.

And both Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson are supporting the plans.

With capacity restricted on public transport due to physical distancing measures, the public is being encouraged to plan their journey and avoid busy times where possible.

The journey planners on the Traveline Scotland website and associated IOS and Android apps will now show how many seats are available, or how busy a bus is when it is in service.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “This will help allow members of the public to plan their journeys safely and I am delighted Aberdeenshire has been included in this first phase of the roll-out.

“As physical distancing continues this means people can effectively plan their journey knowing how busy their commute is likely to be.”

Stewart Stevenson MSP added: “I welcome this announcement as well as the funding support of £50,000 from the Scottish Government.

“We know much has changed across public transport including mandatory face coverings and physical distancing.

“Now commuters will be able to know how busy the service is and plan ahead, making the travel process easier than before.”